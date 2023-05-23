BNY Mellon expands offering on LiquidityDirect

BNY Mellon announced on Monday it has expanded its short-term investment platform, LiquidityDirect. The platform now offers access to mutual funds, enhanced Focused Investing options, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts and sponsored cleared repo Sweep capabilities.

According to the official announcement, the new expansion is driven by client demand. The new offering helps companies maximize liquidity, manage risks and improve performance.

Furthermore, the platform has integrated with SAP’s Treasury Management workstation, creating efficiencies for self-directed cash management, payments and investments. The newly announced enhancements build on LiquidityDirect’s existing platform integration with several other treasury workstations and cash management systems, such as Indus Valley Partners, G Treasury and Hazeltree.