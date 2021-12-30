BNY Mellon expands partnership with SNB Capital in Saudi Arabia

BNY Mellon and SNB Capital have revealed a data management solutions collaboration in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (the Kingdom) to help build a robust and inclusive capital markets ecosystem.

The move builds on the two companies’ earlier strategic partnership to deliver securities services capabilities. SNB Capital will utilise BNY Mellon’s data platform within its IT infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.

Data management solution

BNY Mellon’s data platform allows organizations to transform their data by centralizing and managing complex investment assets. The platform offers capabilities such as providing solutions with focus on users for delivering accurate and timely data, gauging risk exposure and delivering system-wide security via a centralised data repository.

The solution is designed in linewith the Saudi Arabia’s data-localisation requirements. This partnership is set to deliver SNB Capital’s institutional clients a single, unified solution for local and global assets.