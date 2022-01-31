TradeStation Group Q3 net revenue rises by 2%, customer assets by 33%

TradeStation Group, Inc., a fully owned subsidiary of Monex Group, Inc., has published its financial metrics for its third quarter of the fiscal year 2021. The company saw some significant gains, however, it ultimately ended the quarter in losses.

For the three months ended 31 December 2021, TradeStation saw net revenues of $53.9 million, a 1.8% YoY increase. With a total expense of $69.5 million in the quarter, the company registered a pre-tax loss of $15.7 million and a net loss of $11.3 million.

The US trading platform explained the high expenses and losses during the quarter with increased marketing and headcount to implement.