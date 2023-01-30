Monex Group operating income, falls 18% in Q3 FY23, reports net loss in TradeStation and crypto business

Japan-based financial services company Monex Group today released its financial figures for the third quarter of the financial year 2023. The company reported a drop in its operating revenue and profit numbers in Q3.

Between September and December 2022, operating income came in at ¥54.28billion, registering an 18% fall from ¥65.94 billion in Q3 2022. Profit before tax stood at ¥2.5 billion, dropping 87% compared to ¥19.3 billion the previous year.

The fall in numbers was also seen over the nine-month period from April to December 2022, when operating income dropped 15.8% YoY to ¥69,691 million and net profit by 85.2% to ¥1,853 million.