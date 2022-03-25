TradeStation announces crypto trading services in Puerto Rico

TradeStation, a self-clearing online brokerage, revealed on Thursday that Puerto Rico traders can now use TradeStation Crypto, Inc. to trade cryptocurrencies.

Crypto trading is available in Puerto Rico and big part of the US with aggregated liquidity, intelligent order routing, and competitive pricing. TradeStation Securities, Inc. has licence and authorisation to conduct business in Puerto Rico, which allows its customers access to trade stocks, ETFs, options, and futures.

James Putra, Vice President, Product Strategy at TradeStation Crypto, said: