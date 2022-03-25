TradeStation announces crypto trading services in Puerto Rico

TradeStation, a self-clearing online brokerage, revealed on Thursday that Puerto Rico traders can now use TradeStation Crypto, Inc. to trade cryptocurrencies.
Crypto trading is available in Puerto Rico and big part of the US with aggregated liquidity, intelligent order routing, and competitive pricing. TradeStation Securities, Inc. has licence and authorisation to conduct business in Puerto Rico, which allows its customers access to trade stocks, ETFs, options, and futures.
James Putra, Vice President, Product Strategy at TradeStation Crypto, said:
We are excited to be expanding into Puerto Rico as adoption of digital assets continues to grow. We believe that Puerto Rico has a strong reputation supporting crypto, and we’re looking forward to being part of the momentum surrounding their crypto community. We feel TradeStation offers clients the best of both worlds, a trusted brand that’s been serving traders for over 30-years combined with innovative products and technology to access the crypto market.