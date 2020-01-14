TradeStation Group launches investment education media service and trading community

TradeStation Group, Inc., a Monex Group company, has announced that it has launched an online investment education media service named YouCanTrade. The latest service has been designed to to help traders, active investors and anyone who wants to learn more about the financial markets.

YouCanTrade is owned and hosted exclusively by TradeStation Group’s new subsidiary, You Can Trade, Inc., on youcantrade.com. The media service was created by Sarah Potter. She started the company back in 2013, originally as SheCanTrade.com. TradeStation Group acquired YouCanTrade and SheCanTrade, and the leadership services of Ms. Potter, in August 2019. The company aims to help all traders, from beginner to intermediate and advanced.

I always possessed an interest in trading, but struggled with how to get started,” said Potter. “After dabbling in the stock market as a hobby, placing trades before and after work, I soon began honing my skills. My goal is to help those like myself, intrigued with the markets, break into this fascinating world and give them the community that I wish I had when I first started. That’s why I founded YouCanTrade and TradeStation Group was a perfect fit to bring YouCanTrade to a whole new level.

YouCanTrade gives traders the opportunity to view investment and trading educational demonstrations in live trading rooms where they can network and learn from fellow traders with varying experience levels.

John Bartleman, President of TradeStation Group, commented on the news:

We are thrilled to welcome Sarah and YouCanTrade into our TradeStation Group family. Sarah not only shares our passion for trading, but also our commitment to helping traders become more educated about the financial markets and their approaches to trading. Through YouCanTrade, traders will have access to a more robust suite of educational resources and actionable trade strategies under the TradeStation Group umbrella.

