TMGM announces new Australian Open advertising initiatives for the 2022 event

Online trading platform TMGM has announced its return to the Australian Open Tournament as its major sponsor in the new season.

The tournament will return to Melbourne Park for its 2022 event. The Aussie CFDs broker will launch new advertising initiatives in the AO22.

CEO Lee Yu commented:

This is the second year of TMGM being a proud partner of AO and we are delighted to be part of such a magnificent organisational effort in sport. With that in mind, we wanted to give the most to our clients and tennis fans out there, by extending perks and engagements across multiple initiatives.

Last year, TMGM’s logo was displayed in a prominent place at the Speed Serve. The Australian Open played a big part in TMGM’s global expansion strategy.