TMGM announces new Australian Open advertising initiatives for the 2022 event

Online trading platform TMGM has announced its return to the Australian Open Tournament as its major sponsor in the new season.
The tournament will return to Melbourne Park for its 2022 event. The Aussie CFDs broker will launch new advertising initiatives in the AO22.
CEO Lee Yu commented:
This is the second year of TMGM being a proud partner of AO and we are delighted to be part of such a magnificent organisational effort in sport. With that in mind, we wanted to give the most to our clients and tennis fans out there, by extending perks and engagements across multiple initiatives.
Last year, TMGM’s logo was displayed in a prominent place at the Speed Serve. The Australian Open played a big part in TMGM’s global expansion strategy.
New marketing campaign at AO22
This year, the company has announced that it has planned for bigger strategic adverts aimed at increasing brand awareness. TMGM has introduced its new mascot, Max, a giant anthropomorphic globe. The new mascot was already featured in a series of commercials.
We received some fantastic feedback about the witty relationship we built among the mid-30-year-old trader, Tim, and his chosen flatmate, Max. So much so, that we decided to make a commercial where Max finds his love during a tennis match. I won’t spoil anything else, as we are anticipating the release of this video for the upcoming AO22. The bottom line is that you can expect to see a lot of Max The Globe this year – in person at live events, on your TV screens while watching the tennis, and on the big screens at AO22 in Melbourne Park.
Jasmyna Mercer, Head Of Sponsorship said:
Thanks to this great partnership with the Australian Open. We’re able to offer exclusive perks and experiences that money can’t buy for our clients with AO22. TMGM clients can look forward to exclusive On Court Seats, premium partner reserved seats, VIP Super Box access with hospitality, behind the scenes Fan Walk experience, a tennis lesson with a Tennis Champion, limited edition Max The Globe tennis merchandise, fine dining experiences, and more.
