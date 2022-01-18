Swissquote partners with Leonteq to become an issuer of structured products

Swissquote has announced becoming an issuer of structured products through a cooperation with Leonteq.
The Switzerland-based online trading platform will issue its own structured products under the new product brand “Yield Booster”. This will be done via Leonteq’s white label platform. Swissquote noted that the first products will be available as of today.
Swissquote will first emphasise on yield enhancement and focus on developing products that offer a greater transparency. The company will also work on developing cost-efficient and easy-to-execute tactical trading strategies for all market expectations. Leonteq will handle a broad range of services along the entire structured products value chain.
Swissquote’s move to become an issuer for structured products is a further milestone in the continuous development of our product range, and will raise our bank’s profile amongst retail and institutional investors. We are convinced that, by cooperating with Leonteq, we will be able to offer our clients a variety of additional innovative investment solutions.
Lukas Ruflin, CEO of Leonteq added:
We are excited to partner with a bank that is playing a pioneering role in online banking. We look forward to working together with Swissquote to offer innovative investment solutions for the bank’s retail client base as well as for our international client franchise.
Leonteq and Swissquote’s new partnership builds on their existing collaboration in the area of actively managed certificates (AMCs). Leonteq has issued over 30 tracker certificates on theme-based indices sponsored by Swissquote since 2018. They have reached total traded volumes of CHF 450 million in 2021.
