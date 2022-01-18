Swissquote partners with Leonteq to become an issuer of structured products

Swissquote has announced becoming an issuer of structured products through a cooperation with Leonteq.

The Switzerland-based online trading platform will issue its own structured products under the new product brand “Yield Booster”. This will be done via Leonteq’s white label platform. Swissquote noted that the first products will be available as of today.

Swissquote will first emphasise on yield enhancement and focus on developing products that offer a greater transparency. The company will also work on developing cost-efficient and easy-to-execute tactical trading strategies for all market expectations. Leonteq will handle a broad range of services along the entire structured products value chain.