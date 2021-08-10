Paysafe names Chirag Patel CEO of Digital Wallets division

Former Santander and Amazon executive Chirag Patel will join Paysafe leadership team in early September, the company revealed today. The specialized payments platform has appointed Patel as CEO of its global Digital Wallets business to bring additional digital payments experience. In his new role, Patel will report directly to Philip McHugh, the Group CEO.

Patel has more than two decades of experience of working in payments for high profile, global organisations. He joins the company from Santander Group where he served as Global Head of Payments and launched a global payments platform and was responsible for significantly increasing the usage of the bank’s payments products and services.

Prior to Santander, Patel was Amazon’s Head of Payments, Europe and International Expansion. There he was responsible for the product roadmap of the company for emerging payments technologies and international payment expansion. Before that, Patel held senior executive roles in payments and financial services for other well-known financial institutions such as Softcard (acquired by Google), American Express Services Europe Limited and Merchant Services Group Int.