Nomura’s Instinet announces plans to acquire FIS Execution Services

The US-based subsidiary of Nomura Group Instinet Holdings Incorporated today announced it has agreed to acquire FIS Execution Services business (formerly known as Fox River) from FIS. The deal is expected to close later in the year.

The Geneva-based agency-focused broker provides customized algorithms aimed at improving client execution quality and decreasing execution costs. IL. FIS acquired the entity through its acquisition of SunGard in 2015.

FIS Execution Services provides buy- and sell-side firms a suite of execution solutions. Some of the key products the firm offers include trading algorithms and execution services, such as Direct Market Access and Sales Trading.