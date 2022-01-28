Instinet joins Appital Bookbuilding Platform as its first executing broker

Appital today revealed that Instinet will be the first executing broker to work with the Appital Bookbuilding platform.

Scheduled for launch in Europe in 2022, the new platform unlocks latent liquidity and efficiently drives a bookbuilding process. It provides deal originators with opportunities to execute large volumes, often in excess of 5 days of ADV, with minimal market impact or risk of price erosion. The deal participants can also set their own preferences to ensure they are only exposed and alerted to relevant liquidity.

Appital and Instinet have collaborated over the past few months to create a channel for new execution flow for buyside firms seeking greater exposure to European deal flow and block trading opportunities. The platform allows asset managers to interact with like-minded institutions in the liquidity and price formation process. Any flow, formed and negotiated on the Appital platform, can be executed via Instinet.