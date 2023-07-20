Nomura announces the launch of its international wealth management business in Dubai

Nomura today unveiled its plan to expand its International Wealth Management business by establishing new premises within the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)., a global financial hub situated in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region.

Last year, Nomura made public its intention to open a branch of Nomura Singapore Limited in DIFC with the aim of broadening its client base and enhancing the presence of its relationship managers. Subsequently, the company has successfully obtained a Category 4 license from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the independent regulatory body overseeing financial services in the DIFC.

The primary focus of the firm’s International Wealth Management division will be serving high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), single family offices, and external asset managers in the UAE and the wider Middle East region, encompassing the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), North Africa, and Levant countries.