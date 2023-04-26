Nomura ends the financial year with net revenue down 2%

The Tokyo-based financial services company, Nomura Holdings has announced its financial figures for the fourth quarter and the full fiscal year ending 31 March 2023.

According to the official numbers, the total revenue for the financial year was up 56% compared to the previous year, reaching JPY 2,486.7 billion. However, the net revenue fell 2% to JPY 1,335.6 billion ($10.1 billion).

Net income attributable to Nomura Holdings. Inc. shareholders, on the other hand, dropped 35.1% YoY coming in at JPY 92.78 billion ($699 million).