Nomura ends the financial year with net revenue down 2%

The Tokyo-based financial services company, Nomura Holdings has announced its financial figures for the fourth quarter and the full fiscal year ending 31 March 2023.
According to the official numbers, the total revenue for the financial year was up 56% compared to the previous year, reaching JPY 2,486.7 billion. However, the net revenue fell 2% to JPY 1,335.6 billion ($10.1 billion).
Net income attributable to Nomura Holdings. Inc. shareholders, on the other hand, dropped 35.1% YoY coming in at JPY 92.78 billion ($699 million).
Kentaro Okuda, Nomura President and Group CEO, said:
We reported net revenue of 1,335.6 billion yen and net income of 92.8 billion yen for the full year, both representing a year on year decline amid volatile markets due to heightened geopolitical risks, inflation and central bank monetary policy tightening.
Q4 results
The Japanese company saw net revenue for the fourth quarter of the financial of JPY 324.9 billion, which was 17% lower compared to the prior quarter and 5% down from the same quarter during the previous year.
Income before taxes for the final quarter JPY 22.7 billion (US$171 million) and net income attributable to Nomura Holdings shareholders stood at JPY7.4 billion (US$56 million). Diluted net income attributable to Nomura Holdings shareholders per share came in at JPY 2.34.
Divided by business segments, the retail division reported net revenue of JPY 75.3 billion, which was up nearly 7% compared to the same period the previous year. The Investment management sector brought in JPY 37.8 billion during the quarter, up 275% on yearly basis. Wholesale net revenue stood at JPY 178.8, down 8% compared to Q4 2022.
Okuda added:
As we navigate the changing market environment, we remain committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and delivering sustainable growth.
