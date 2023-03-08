Nomura finalizes transfer of Thai business

Japanese-based financial holding company, Nomura Holdings, Inc., announced on Tuesday it has completed the transfer of its entire stake holdings of Nomura Asia Investment (Singapore) Pte. Ltd in Capital Nomura Securities Public Company Limited to the Bank of Ayudhya Public Company Limited.

The deal includes the domestic and retail brokerage businesses of Capital Nomura Securities.

Nomura will continue to hold onto its global operations such as Global Markets, Investment Banking, and Wealth Management, which are currently being managed by Capital Nomura Securities in partnership with Nomura Group.