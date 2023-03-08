Nomura finalizes transfer of Thai business

Japanese-based financial holding company, Nomura Holdings, Inc., announced on Tuesday it has completed the transfer of its entire stake holdings of Nomura Asia Investment (Singapore) Pte. Ltd in Capital Nomura Securities Public Company Limited to the Bank of Ayudhya Public Company Limited.
The deal includes the domestic and retail brokerage businesses of Capital Nomura Securities.
Nomura will continue to hold onto its global operations such as Global Markets, Investment Banking, and Wealth Management, which are currently being managed by Capital Nomura Securities in partnership with Nomura Group.
These operations are essential components of Nomura’s core Wholesale activities, which represent the primary emphasis of the company’s international operations. Nomura maintains its dedication to serving its institutional, corporate, and high-net-worth customers in Thailand.
Kenji Teshima, Representative Director, Nomura Asia Pacific Holdings, said when the deal was initially revealed on 30 June 2022:
We are pleased to announce this transaction with the Bank of Ayudhya, one of Thailand’s leading financial services companies. Following an assessment of the international businesses we have a competitive advantage in, we decided that Capital Nomura Securities would be better placed to unlock value with the Bank of Ayudhya. This also enables Nomura to focus on our core businesses in Asia ex-Japan, including Thailand.
Nomura noted that it the transaction is not expected to have a material impact on its consolidated financial results.
In December last year, the Group announced opening a Dubai branch and expanding its Wealth Management business in the Middle East.
