Broadridge hires Wout Kalis as APAC Head of Asset Management Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has revealed that Wout Kalis has joined the fintech firm as Head of Asia Pacific for Broadridge Asset Management Solutions.
In his new role, Wout will be responsible for advancing Broadridge’s strategic asset management priorities in Asia, driving growth in revenue and expanding the company’s product range.
Mike Sleightholme, President of Broadridge Asset Management Solutions, said:
Wout brings to Broadridge extensive industry and regional leadership experience. This newly created role reflects the importance of Asia-Pacific to the global growth of Asset Management for Broadridge. Along with recent hires in client services and sales, we are materially increasing our presence in Asia-Pacific by boosting our ability to serve clients and win new business. Broadridge has been operating in Asia for over 25 years and Wout’s appointment comes at a time when we are seeing increasing demand for our services reflected by Asia’s AUM growth outlook.
I am excited to join Broadridge to help our clients digitize their operations and drive the next phase of Broadridge’s business growth in Asia Pacific. APAC’s asset management industry growth is outpacing other regions across alternative and traditional sectors. Growth across private markets, hedge funds and family offices in particular makes this an exciting time to join a technology leader that is enabling digital transformation in these markets.
Wout brings extensive experience in regional leadership in the fintech and fund administration spaces in APAC. He joins Broadridge from BNY Mellon where he served as Regional Head of Alternative Investment Services and was responsible for building out the company’s footprint in Asia, including building out their capabilities and cross-selling other services. Wout has also held leadership positions at SS&C, Citibank, HSBC, and Citco.
