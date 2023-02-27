Broadridge adds Guillaume Bunouf and Alvaro Del Pino Aguilera to European sales team

Steffy Bogdanova
February 27, 2023 2:39 pm

Fintech firm based in the US, Broadridge Financial Solutions, has today announced the appointment of two industry experts to its sales department in Europe. Guillaume Bunouf and Alvaro Del Pino Aguilera will be responsible for identifying growth opportunities in the continent.

The press release published on Monday revealed that Bunouf and Aguilera joined Broadridge’s sales team officially in January. Bunouf has assumed leadership of the Capital Markets Solutions sales team and is located in Paris, France.

The primary goal of the new Senior Sales Director is to explore new client opportunities and expand the business in Belgium, Luxembourg, France, and French-speaking areas of Switzerland. Prior to joining Broadridge, Bunouf was Marketing Director at SunGard (now part of FIS) for five years before becoming a Management Analyst for two years. He served as the Global Head of Product Management in the Cleared Derivatives Group at FIS before assuming his current position.

Meanwhile, Aguilera has taken on the role of Director for the Middle East, Italy, Greece, and the Iberia region. His role as Broadridge‘s Director for the Iberia region, Italy, Greece, and the Middle East focuses on increasing awareness of the company’s global capabilities, driving new business, and expanding the client base in the region.

Aguilera has extensive experience in this area of Europe, having worked at SunGard and FIS for nearly 20 years. After FIS acquired SunGard in 2022, Aguilera became the Managing Director of Iberia, followed by a promotion to Wholesale and Institutional Director in the Iberia region.

LeapRate Analyst

Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.
Tags:

Read Also: