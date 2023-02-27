Broadridge adds Guillaume Bunouf and Alvaro Del Pino Aguilera to European sales team

Fintech firm based in the US, Broadridge Financial Solutions, has today announced the appointment of two industry experts to its sales department in Europe. Guillaume Bunouf and Alvaro Del Pino Aguilera will be responsible for identifying growth opportunities in the continent.

The press release published on Monday revealed that Bunouf and Aguilera joined Broadridge’s sales team officially in January. Bunouf has assumed leadership of the Capital Markets Solutions sales team and is located in Paris, France.

The primary goal of the new Senior Sales Director is to explore new client opportunities and expand the business in Belgium, Luxembourg, France, and French-speaking areas of Switzerland. Prior to joining Broadridge, Bunouf was Marketing Director at SunGard (now part of FIS) for five years before becoming a Management Analyst for two years. He served as the Global Head of Product Management in the Cleared Derivatives Group at FIS before assuming his current position.