BlackBull Markets issues impersonator scam warning

Financial services provider, BlackBull Markets today alerted that the website, bbcapitalmarket.com, is operating a sophisticated investor scam, illegitimately posing as the New Zealand based firm.

In a press release shared with LeapRate, the firm highlighted that the operators of the scam are in no way associated with BlackBull Markets.

The announcement detailed that the scam website imitates aspects of BlackBull Markets and falsely uses their name. The impersonators are aiming to mislead and deceive customers in New Zealand, as well as abroad.