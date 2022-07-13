BlackBull Markets issues impersonator scam warning

Steffy Bogdanova
July 13, 2022 8:59 am

Financial services provider, BlackBull Markets today alerted that the website, bbcapitalmarket.com, is operating a sophisticated investor scam, illegitimately posing as the New Zealand based firm.

In a press release shared with LeapRate, the firm highlighted that the operators of the scam are in no way associated with BlackBull Markets.

The announcement detailed that the scam website imitates aspects of BlackBull Markets and falsely uses their name. The impersonators are aiming to mislead and deceive customers in New Zealand, as well as abroad.

BlackBull warns about impersonators

BlackBull Markets noted that they have informed the relevant authorities and are taking all necessary legal action.

The firm stated:

We have been in communication with clients who have alerted us to the fact that they have been defrauded through this website.

There has recently been an increasing trend of scammers attempting to impersonate BlackBull Markets and take advantage of our clients globally.

This is a concern that we take very seriously, and a number of individuals have now been persecuted.

BlackBull Markets warned its clients to be cautious of phishing calls, emails, fake websites, and social media profiles posing as them.

