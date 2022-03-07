BlackBull Markets introduces copy-trading platform HokoCloud

BlackBull Markets has revealed that its clients now have access to advanced social-trading and copy-trading platform HokoCloud.
CEO of HokoCloud, Rui Gago, commented:
We are delighted to join forces with yet another global brokerage. Having BlackBull Markets join our trading ecosystem will allow their clients to access a unique ultra-low latency platform, ideal for managing multiple MT4 and MT5 accounts simultaneously.
HokoCloud is a sponsored broker and BlackBull Markets’ clients have a completely free access to the platform.
