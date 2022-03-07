BlackBull Markets introduces copy-trading platform HokoCloud

Steffy Bogdanova
March 7, 2022 8:30 am

BlackBull Markets has revealed that its clients now have access to advanced social-trading and copy-trading platform HokoCloud.

CEO of HokoCloud, Rui Gago, commented:

We are delighted to join forces with yet another global brokerage. Having BlackBull Markets join our trading ecosystem will allow their clients to access a unique ultra-low latency platform, ideal for managing multiple MT4 and MT5 accounts simultaneously.

HokoCloud is a sponsored broker and BlackBull Markets’ clients have a completely free access to the platform.

Chris Georghiou, Business Development Manager (European territories) at BlackBull Markets, said:

Social-trading and copy-trading are growing in popularity with our client base, and we expect the HokoCloud platform, which combines both aspects, will seamlessly fit their trading needs.

BlackBull Markets hired Georghiou earlier in January to support and drive the company’s presence in the European region.

