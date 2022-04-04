ASIC bans a former adviser from providing financial services for 10 years

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission has announced the ban of Mark Christopher Babbage from providing financial services or engaging in credit activities for ten years.

The Aussie regulator’s ban imposed on 11 March also prohibits Babbage from controlling an entity that engages in credit activities or carries on a financial services business. Babbage is also banned from performing any activities related to the provision of credit services.

The ban follows a conviction of there charges against Babbage for failure to comply with a direction and one charge of gaining a benefit by fraud.