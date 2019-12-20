Torstone Technology expands in Hong Kong, introduces risk management platform RiskMine

Torstone Technology, a provider of post-trade securities and derivatives processing technology, has announced earlier this week a number of senior hires and the expansion of its Hong Kong office.

Several senior appointments have been made across Professional Services, Client Support and Sales function. Simon Tang joins Torstone as the Head of Professional Services APJ.

LeapRate reminds that Saxo Bank Securities Ltd. (Saxo Bank Japan) has recently gone live with the first phase of its migration to Torstone’s Inferno.

Torstone is also introducing its cloud-based risk management platform, RiskMine, into the Asian market.

Torstone’s growth in Asia is part of a larger, global expansion. During 2019, Torstone announced the opening of a new office in Toronto and doubled the size of its London headquarters.

Gordon Russell, Head of Asia, commented:

Given the region’s rapid growth and evolving regulatory environment, Asian firms are well-positioned to benefit from greater operational efficiencies and reduced risk in their post-trade reporting processes, and that is exactly what Torstone’s solutions provide. Our current strong growth in Asia reflects the market’s increased focus on reducing their IT footprint and cost while increasing the automation of daily operations to be able to offer more to their end clients.

Brian Collings, CEO, Torstone Technology said: