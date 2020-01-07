smartTrade announces strong growth for 2019

Multi-asset electronic trading solutions company, smartTrade has just informed that it has gone through significant growth in 2019. Geographical and market segment expansion have also contributed to these results.

David Vincent, CEO of smartTrade Technologies said:

For several years, smartTrade has experienced strong growth in its number of customers, projects and employees. I am very happy to have set up an organizational structure that allows us to grow in an efficient and focused way. Our goal is to continue to ensure maximum satisfaction for our clients and employees.

The company continues to develop its footprint in Australia, Japan, Hong Kong, the Netherlands, North America, Singapore, Switzerland, South Africa, the United Kingdom and the United States. smartTrade has opened a new subsidiary in Geneva and is also growing its sales team at the moment. smartTrade plans to continue to grow in emerging and developing countries as the market making automatisation demand for local currencies is high and continues to grow.

The adoption of LiquidityFX, smartTrade’s Foreign Exchange trading platform, was boosted last year by the addition of new asset classes such as cryptocurrencies, money markets and options.