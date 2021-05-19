LSEG names David Harris to lead its Sustainable Finance product team

London Stock Exchange Group plc has appointed David Harris to lead its Sustainable Finance product team, part of the Data & Analytics division.
Harris joined FTSE in 2002 and since then has played a significant role in developing FTSE Russell’s sustainable finance index and data starting with FTSE4Good Index Series, before supporting the development of a wide variety of products including FTSE Russell’s Smart Sustainability, Green Revenues, Climate indexes and associated data analytics.
He was also instrumental in the Group-wide sustainable finance initiatives like the development of model ESG disclosure and reporting guidance for London Stock Exchange listed companies and the Green Economy Mark for London listed companies.
With contributions to leading publications and research, Harris also worked with standard setters, policy makers and important actors, such as the EU High Level Expert Group on Sustainable Finance, the UK Centre for Greening Finance & Investment, the PRI and the UN Sustainable Stock Exchange initiative.
David Harris, Global Head of Sustainable Finance, Data & Analytics, added:
Sustainable finance is now close to the tipping point where it will become the norm. The finance and investment community can drive the solutions to secure a sustainable and net zero-emission future. To achieve this there is a need for robust data and analytics. I am excited about our opportunity to collaborate across all client types to help join up the marketplace, to innovate, and to help solve the challenges in the integration of sustainability into the core of capital markets.
At his new position Harris will report to the Group Head of Enterprise Data Solutions, Stuart Brown, and build on the existing investment in ESG and sustainable investment indexes, data and analytics products. Harris will work on developing an integrated approach to sustainable finance within LSEG’s Data & Analytics division while bringing new products to market in this fast-evolving area. He will also lead an internal cross-organisation working group, operating in partnership with the FTSE Russell Sustainable Investment team and across various business units as they invest in this high-demand space to meet customer needs.
David Craig, Group Head, Data & Analytics, CEO Refinitiv, commented:
As our customers across the financial markets respond to the global challenge of allocating capital sustainably, this critical role is designed to ensure a focused sustainable finance strategy across LSEG. David is ideally suited to lead the sustainable finance product team. His deep industry knowledge and customer and stakeholder relationships from a 20-year career in sustainable investment provides the broad perspective needed to harness our capabilities to provide financial markets with greater transparency, clarity and tools to facilitate sustainable investing and the transition to a sustainable, low-carbon economy.