LSEG names David Harris to lead its Sustainable Finance product team

London Stock Exchange Group plc has appointed David Harris to lead its Sustainable Finance product team, part of the Data & Analytics division.

Harris joined FTSE in 2002 and since then has played a significant role in developing FTSE Russell’s sustainable finance index and data starting with FTSE4Good Index Series, before supporting the development of a wide variety of products including FTSE Russell’s Smart Sustainability, Green Revenues, Climate indexes and associated data analytics.

He was also instrumental in the Group-wide sustainable finance initiatives like the development of model ESG disclosure and reporting guidance for London Stock Exchange listed companies and the Green Economy Mark for London listed companies.

With contributions to leading publications and research, Harris also worked with standard setters, policy makers and important actors, such as the EU High Level Expert Group on Sustainable Finance, the UK Centre for Greening Finance & Investment, the PRI and the UN Sustainable Stock Exchange initiative.