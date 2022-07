During last month, the company registered average daily volumes (ADV) across its platforms of $49 billion. The numbers were up 5.2% compared to May 2022, when the ADV reached $46.6 billion.

Integral, a technology company in the fx market, has published its trading metrics for June 2022.

However, this was a 3.9% drop compared to the same period the previous year.

Integral provides cloud-based SaaS FX workflow solutions for a variety of buy-side FX market participants, such as banks, brokers, asset managers, and hedge funds

.