Devexperts integrates with GCEX to offer FX and crypto liquidity

Institutional April 27, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Provider of retail and institutional trading platforms Devexperts has integrated with liquidity provider GCEX. Brokers using Devexperts platform DXtrade can now access FX, Crypto, and digital assets liquidity from GCEX.

The integration allows brokers to use trading technology and a seamless integration to access both FX and Crypto Liquidity. The solution offers Crypto Spot and FX/Crypto CFDs, which can help firms move to a multi asset offering.

Jon Light, VP of Trading Solutions at Devexperts said:

When you combine Devexperts’ trading platforms with the excellent liquidity GCEX provides, this creates a harmonious offering for all types of brokers covering FX and Crypto.

Licensed by the FCA, GCEX is one of the few firms on the Temporary Cryptoasset Register since the 5th EU Anti-Money Laundering Directive (AMLD5) came into effect in January 2021. The dual licensing with the FCA allows the firm to conduct regulated cryptoassets trading.

GCEX offsets trades with Tier-1 banks and non-bank LPs, who offer both CFD and Spot for crypto assets to reduce risk exposure. GCEX do not self custody, and only works with 3rd party insured custodians. GCEX offers liquidity for all traditional products including FX, commodities, CFDs, and many crypto-crypto and crypto-fiat crosses with major currencies, along with the ability to on and off-ramp digital assets.

Lars Holst, CEO at GCEX, added:

Besides regulation, security, and technology, the cryptocurrency market needs enough liquidity for the institutional participants to come. Our role here is to make this happen. Devexperts has been around for a very long time, and it is great that we can work and integrate with them and the high-end platforms they offer.

