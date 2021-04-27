Devexperts integrates with GCEX to offer FX and crypto liquidity

Provider of retail and institutional trading platforms Devexperts has integrated with liquidity provider GCEX. Brokers using Devexperts platform DXtrade can now access FX, Crypto, and digital assets liquidity from GCEX.

The integration allows brokers to use trading technology and a seamless integration to access both FX and Crypto Liquidity. The solution offers Crypto Spot and FX/Crypto CFDs, which can help firms move to a multi asset offering.

Jon Light, VP of Trading Solutions at Devexperts said:

When you combine Devexperts’ trading platforms with the excellent liquidity GCEX provides, this creates a harmonious offering for all types of brokers covering FX and Crypto.

Licensed by the FCA, GCEX is one of the few firms on the Temporary Cryptoasset Register since the 5th EU Anti-Money Laundering Directive (AMLD5) came into effect in January 2021. The dual licensing with the FCA allows the firm to conduct regulated cryptoassets trading.