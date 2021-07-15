Global Securities trading platform receives new features developed by Devexperts

With the emerging new requirements in the investment ecosystems, it is important for brokerages to keep up with the digital age. Software company Devexperts in cooperation with Turkish broker Global Securities has released a number of updates for the BayGlobal trading platform.

Users on BayGlobal can now listen to live broadcasts of Global’s financial analysts. Every episode of Global’s podcasts is recorded and made available for users in audio or video formats on the mobile app or web platform. Among the popular video series are Global Weekly Outlook, Global Companies Outlook, Trading Academy, and platform tutorial. The platform allows users to browse the app and listen to the broadcast simultaneously.

Another significant addition is Model Portfolio tracking. It is a publicly available portfolio of equities selected by Global analysts. The Model Portfolio tracking is offered to traders as an investment idea to replicate a similar portfolio with their account. The replicated Model Portfolio allows users to see their aggregated P&L in real time on the platform. If they do not chose to replicate it, they can continue working with their own portfolio, and compare their performance with Global Analysts’ portfolio in real time.