ASIC calls on market operators and participants to continue providing services even during outages

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) today published guidance asking market operators and participants to continue to implement resilient measures to tackle equity market outages.

The regulator even wants market players to facilitating trading and offer services on alternative markets during unforeseen circumstances such as outages.

ASIC Commissioner Danielle Press said:

While progress has been reasonable given the industry is balancing other significant market system changes and volatile trading conditions, there is considerably more to do.

The regulator released a consultation paper earlier to explain how the market participants could respond during an outage.