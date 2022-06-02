Omada Global announces social trading services powered by Brokeree Solutions

Regulated money broker Omada Global Limited has introduced a social trading platform for their clients around the globe based on the technology provided by tech provider for multi-asset brokers Brokeree Solutions.

Omada Global lists a slew of verified signal providers. All of them must undergo rigorous training and have a proven track record to be listed by Omada. The newly launched platform will help followers gain greater confidence in social trading with the money broker.

Brokeree’s Social Trading platform implementation allows Omada Global’s clients to register an investing account directly under the broker’s website and use the platform to copy trades of selected signal providers. Followers can create multiple trading accounts and subscribe to several signal providers for portfolio management. Traders can also enjoy completely free access to the platform.