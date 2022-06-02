Omada Global announces social trading services powered by Brokeree Solutions

Steffy Bogdanova
June 2, 2022 11:34 am

Regulated money broker Omada Global Limited has introduced a social trading platform for their clients around the globe based on the technology provided by tech provider for multi-asset brokers Brokeree Solutions.

Omada Global lists a slew of verified signal providers. All of them must undergo rigorous training and have a proven track record to be listed by Omada. The newly launched platform will help followers gain greater confidence in social trading with the money broker.

Brokeree’s Social Trading platform implementation allows Omada Global’s clients to register an investing account directly under the broker’s website and use the platform to copy trades of selected signal providers. Followers can create multiple trading accounts and subscribe to several signal providers for portfolio management. Traders can also enjoy completely free access to the platform.

Terry Loh, Director of Omada Global Limited, commented:

We are excited to partner with Brokeree Solutions. With this partnership, we can establish our social trading platform smoothly with top-notch technology backing us up. We hope to achieve a brand new era of social trading with our platform to give followers and signal providers around the world a prolific and gratifying experience!

Brokeree Solutions mentioned in the press release:

We appreciate the trust of our clients and listen carefully to their feedback. Each client brings their unique experience to the discussion, allowing us to develop a comprehensive technology. We hope this integration will give Omada clients a comfortable trading experience.

LeapRate Analyst

Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.
