BlackBull Markets hires FxPrimus’s Chris Georghiou as Business Development Manager

Georghiou brings over a decade of experience in the financial technology sector. Most recently, he served as Business Development Manager at FxPrimus where he was responsible for establishing and growing partner networks.

Anish Lal, Chief Business Development Officer at BlackBull Markets noted:

Chris brings a wealth of global expertise and has a proven record of developing large successful client portfolios especially in European & Middle-Eastern regions. His depth of knowledge across FX, CFDs and metal markets gives him the ability to excel among the best BDMs in the industry and add value by introducing new product offerings. We are glad to have him on board and wish him luck in his role this year.

At his new position at BlackBull Markets, Georghiou will support and drive the company’s presence in the European region.

Chris Georghiou added: