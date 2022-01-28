BlackBull Markets hires FxPrimus’s Chris Georghiou as Business Development Manager

BlackBull Markets today announced the appointment of Chris Georghiou as Business Development Manager.
Georghiou brings over a decade of experience in the financial technology sector. Most recently, he served as Business Development Manager at FxPrimus where he was responsible for establishing and growing partner networks.
Anish Lal, Chief Business Development Officer at BlackBull Markets noted:
Chris brings a wealth of global expertise and has a proven record of developing large successful client portfolios especially in European & Middle-Eastern regions. His depth of knowledge across FX, CFDs and metal markets gives him the ability to excel among the best BDMs in the industry and add value by introducing new product offerings. We are glad to have him on board and wish him luck in his role this year.
At his new position at BlackBull Markets, Georghiou will support and drive the company’s presence in the European region.
Chris Georghiou added:
Chris Georghiou
Intuitive fintech and bespoke products have taken centre stage in today’s markets, and the environment is evolving quicker than ever. BlackBull Markets and I have a shared vision to deliver and develop our products to meet the needs of our institutional and retail traders alike.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.