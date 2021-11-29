Hong Kong’s SFC issues restriction notice on suspected ramp-and-dump scam

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) issued a restriction notice to Emperor Securities Limited and Get Nice Securities Limited to client accounts connected to suspected ramp-and-dump scam.

The Hong Kong regulator’s notice restricts the companies from processing certain assets held in 17 trading accounts. The scam involves manipulation of the market in late October 2021 in the shares of a company listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, the SFC announced.

The notice prohibits the two brokerages from dealing or assisting in any way these trading accounts.