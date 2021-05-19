CySEC withdraws CIF license Rodeler, operator of 24Option

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has revealed it has withdrawn the Cyprus Investment Firm (CIF) license of Rodeler Ltd, operator of the forex and CFDs broker brand 24Option.

The Cypriot regulator made the decision to withdraw the company’s license earlier in March after Rodeler expressed its intention to renounce its license.

Before renouncing its license, Rodeler settled with CySEC for €280,000 fine for “possible” compliance issues in August last year. This occurred after the broker renounced its CIF authorization the previous month.