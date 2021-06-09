CySEC withdraws Bogofinance Capital Markets’s (FXJet) ICF membership

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) confirmed that it has revoked the Investors Compensation Fund (ICF) membership of Bogofinance Capital Markets Ltd
Bogofinance operated FX broker brand FXJet.
The announcement stated:
The loss of ICF membership status does not mean loss of rights of covered clients to receive compensation in relation to investment operations carried out until the loss of membership status, if the conditions for compensation are fulfilled pursuant to the Directive, nor does it obstruct the initiation of the compensation procedure for covered clients.