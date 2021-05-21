CySEC withdraws license of Stocks Forex AF, operator of Forex4group brand

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) revealed it has withdrawn the Cyprus Investment Firm (CIF) license of Stocks Forex AF, operator of the Forex4group brand.
The Cypriot regulator said the decision to withdraw the company’s CIF license follows Stocks Forex AF’s decision to renounce it.
Stocks Forex AF’s website stated:
Stocks Forex AF has voluntarily asked for the renunciation of its brokerage licence after returning all funds to the clients. The company is currently looking at the liquidation process.