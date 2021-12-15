CySEC to allow UK firms looking to establish presence in Europe to operate after TPR deadline

The Cyprus regulator is going to allow UK financial services firms, which are operating under the Temporary Permissions Regime (TPR) to conduct business in Cyprus after the deadline of 31 December 2021.

CySEC highlighted that this affects only companies seeking to establish physical presence in Cyprus or another country in the European Economic Area (EEA) and are applying for regulatory licence or gaining one through acquisition.

The regulator noted that in order to allow for a smooth transition for UK companies to establish their business operations in Cyprus, these companies will be allowed to conduct business under TPR until their applications are reviewed. Upon approval of their applications, they will be given additional six months to onboard clients and fully establish their operations.