ASIC warns against impersonation scams

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) today released an alert on the rise in investment scams impersonating companies or financial investment firms.

The Aussie watchdog warned that scammers often contact victims through Gmail and Outlook email accounts. They often provide information and materials, including impressive brochures which may look convincing and authentic. The only differences to the real company’s documents are the contact details that do not match the information published on the legitimate company’s website.

ASIC also warned that scammers can make unsolicited call or message out of the blue promising high returns and profits. The regulator also warned that they can also request remote access to the victim’s computer using convincing reasons.