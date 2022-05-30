ASIC sues ANZ over incorrect fees and misrepresentations

The Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) has taken Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ANZ) to court for alleged misconduct.

The Aussie regulator has charged the financial institution with misleading customers as to the available funds and balances in their credit card accounts.

According to ASIC, the bank charged around 165,750 of its customers during the period between May 2016 and November 2018 for cash advance fees and interest for withdrawing or transferring money from their credit card accounts based on incorrect balances. The charges affected customers on the bank’s website, app, as well as ATMs.

ASIC Deputy Chair Sarah Court said: