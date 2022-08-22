ASIC releases 4-year corporate plan with focus on Tech Risks and CHESS Replacement

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) on Monday revealed its corporate plan for the period from 2022 to 2026. The regulator highlighted its priorities for product design and distribution and technology risks.

Additionally, ASIC will also focus on sustainable finance through “proactive supervision and enforcement” of regulatory standards.

Chair Joe Longo commented:

The plan identifies work we have underway to address a number of emerging trends and important law reforms that are reshaping the financial system, including digitally enabled misconduct, emerging technologies, climate risks and an ageing population.

ASX supervision and monitoring

Furthermore, the Aussie regulator highlighted that one of its priorities for the next four ears years will be the supervision of the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in the replacement of CHESS with a blockchain-based solution.