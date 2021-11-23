ASIC obtains court order against Maliver

The Australian Federal Court has discovered that Maliver Pty Limited and its owner Melissa Caddick, carried on a financial services business without holding an Australian Financial Services (AFS) licence.

The court has decided that Maliver would be wound up and has appointed Bruce Gleeson and Daniel Soire of Jones Partners as receivers of the property of Caddick and liquidators.

The court noted that the collection and distribution of assets will be handled by the liquidators.