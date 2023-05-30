ASIC extends financial adviser registration deadline

The Australian Securities and Exchange Commission (ASIC) has extended the deadline for registration of financial advisers providing services to retail clients to 1 October 2023.

The official announcement noted that this extension of the registration requirement would allow the Australian Parliament to consider improvements proposed by the Treasury Laws Amendment Bill 2023.

Additionally, the Aussie regulator will help the financial advice industry to understand the new requirements and comply with them by issuing a new regulatory guidance and conducting webinars. Further, Australian financial service (AFS) licensees will gain more time to understand the registration requirements.