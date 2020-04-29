DASH launches LDB platform for regulatory capital compliance

DASH Regulatory Technologies, regtech affiliate of DASH Financial Technologies, announced the launch of its LDB platform for U.S. regulatory capital calculation and reporting compliance, DASH 360R. The suite has SaaS-based and on-premise deployment alternatives and provides broker-dealers with options between scalability, security and flexibility of the cloud and the complete control offered by local deployment.

In the US, SEC and FINRA require broker-dealers to maintain specified levels of capitals and to demonstrate moment-to-moment compliance SEC Net Capital Rule. To do so, brokers must be able to calculate, on an intra-day basis, their capital charges, which can be an extremely complex process. The modernized version of DASH’s LDB platform, DASH 360R, automates the calculation and reporting process, as well as any firm-specific requirements, easing significant back-office operational challenges faced by brokers and clearing firms. The DASH 360R Risk Based Haircut module is already SOC 1 Type I-certified, and the entire DASH 360R platform is expected to receive a SOC 1 Type II certification later this year.