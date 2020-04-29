DASH launches LDB platform for regulatory capital compliance

DASH Regulatory Technologies, regtech affiliate of DASH Financial Technologies, announced the launch of its LDB platform for U.S. regulatory capital calculation and reporting compliance, DASH 360R. The suite has SaaS-based and on-premise deployment alternatives and provides broker-dealers with options between scalability, security and flexibility of the cloud and the complete control offered by local deployment.
In the US, SEC and FINRA require broker-dealers to maintain specified levels of capitals and to demonstrate moment-to-moment compliance SEC Net Capital Rule. To do so, brokers must be able to calculate, on an intra-day basis, their capital charges, which can be an extremely complex process. The modernized version of DASH’s LDB platform, DASH 360R, automates the calculation and reporting process, as well as any firm-specific requirements, easing significant back-office operational challenges faced by brokers and clearing firms. The DASH 360R Risk Based Haircut module is already SOC 1 Type I-certified, and the entire DASH 360R platform is expected to receive a SOC 1 Type II certification later this year.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
The new DASH 360R suite allows clients to support multiple users and parallel optimizations and build their own unique configurations to meet their specific needs. Given the current work-from-home status of most clients, an increasingly necessary feature is secure remote access. The new platform simplifies it replacing the cumbersome and sluggish VPN configurations used by clients to access desktop applications outside of the office.
Venu Palaparthi, DASH’s Head of Regulatory Affairs, said:
The new 360R platform is a huge leap forward for DASH, introducing advanced technologies never before available in regulatory computing. With the cloud-enabled configuration, we’ve taken the LDB suite – which has been the industry’s most reliable calculation tool for over 20 years – and made it even more powerful, flexible and expansive. Simultaneously, by retaining an on-premise deployment option, our customers who prefer that approach can continue to rely on our industry-leading service and time-tested precision.
DASH 360R platform offers clients Bespoke Performance With AWS, built for demanding tasks such as running multiple configurations on a single application at the same time, 360R gives users improved performance on an AWS infrastructure. The suite also provides clients with Streamlined Automation, allowing users to run multiple computations in the background while performing tasks in the foreground with its automation and scheduling abilities. Its Collaboration Environment enables users to securely access multiple configurations and use different data retention methods.