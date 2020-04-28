Your Bourse teams up with Alfa Capital

EU regulated Investment Firm Alfa Capital Holdings, announced its partnership with technology provider for FX, CFD and crypto brokers, Your Bourse.

Retail brokers will be able to benefit from Your Bourse bridging connectivity enabling access to Alfa Capital’s liquidity flow.

Alfa Capital’s LD4-based infrastructure and liquidity aggregation for G10, EM currencies and precious metals and other products are the strengths of the company. Brokers with RUB trading flows will welcome institutional spreads and fast execution via the Alfa Capital’s channel from LD4 to MSK and price aggregation from top-tier liquidity providers in Russian Ruble. Retail brokers can access the liquidity directly via their MT4/MT5 connectors or direct FIX connectors over Your Bourse platform.