Your Bourse teams up with Alfa Capital

Institutional April 28, 2020


EU regulated Investment Firm Alfa Capital Holdings, announced its partnership with technology provider for FX, CFD and crypto brokers, Your Bourse.

Retail brokers will be able to benefit from Your Bourse bridging connectivity enabling access to Alfa Capital’s liquidity flow.

Alfa Capital’s LD4-based infrastructure and liquidity aggregation for G10, EM currencies and precious metals and other products are the strengths of the company. Brokers with RUB trading flows will welcome institutional spreads and fast execution via the Alfa Capital’s channel from LD4 to MSK and price aggregation from top-tier liquidity providers in Russian Ruble. Retail brokers can access the liquidity directly via their MT4/MT5 connectors or direct FIX connectors over Your Bourse platform.

Alfa Capital’s CEO, Dinos Hadjisavvas said:

We are delighted to commence our partnership in offering our FX liquidity through Your Bourse platform. We are looking forward to a successful cooperation between our respective companies and clients coming onboard through the platform.

Your Bourse CEO, Andrey Vedikhin, commented:

We are happy to welcome Alfa Capital to the network of Your Bourse liquidity providers. The partnership was triggered by high demand for Russian Ruble liquidity in the recent months. Integration with Alfa Capital allows our clients to add a reliable liquidity source for RUB pairs to their FX offering.



