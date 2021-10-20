Menu

Tickmill adds MetaTrader 5

October 20, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova


Multi-asset broker Tickmill has revealed the addition of MetaTrader 5 to its range of trading platforms.

Ingmar Mattus, co-founder of the Tickmill Group, said:

The move to launch MetaTrader 5 came as a result of an increasing shift of interest towards multi-asset trading and flexible platform solutions.

Not only does the platform deliver a powerful and functional trading environment but it also adds to the analytical capacity of the MetaTrader 4 platform, by offering superior analytical tools and algorithmic trading applications, such as Expert Advisors and copy trading.

Mattus remarked the few advantages the new trading platform has over its predecessor. Among the new features in MetaTrader 5 are its optimized interface, improved speed, upgraded charting and tools. Tickmill Group clients can now benefit from a more powerful trading experience with a larger range of technical indicators and graphical objects, along with customizable charts.

Mattus concluded:

We believe that offering the MetaTrader 5 platform in addition to the MetaTrader 4 platform, will add value to our clients’ trading experience by giving those extra possibilities, the next generation platform has to offer.

