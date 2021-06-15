Menu

Sucden Financial announces a new STAR mobile trading app

Global multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider Sucden Financial revealed a new mobile trading app for its futures and options trading system, STAR.

STAR Mobile provides users with real-time trading, position monitoring, order management and execution. It allows for quick reactions to market movements while on the move with its complementary range of alerts and notifications. The mobile app works with the desktop platform and can be used with Android and iOS mobile devices.

Gavin Parker, Chief Operating Officer, Sucden Financial said:

Over the last year we have made significant investments to enhance efficiencies and deliver innovative solutions for our clients.

He continued:

STAR is one of our many success stories – an innovative, user-friendly and reliable platform. I am delighted with its latest enhancement – the new trading app provides flexibility to trade wherever you are.

Developed in-house for Sucden Financial’s clients and internal execution teams trading futures and options, STAR connects to key global exchanges, including CME, ICE and the London Metal Exchange, with its unique prompt-date structure.

