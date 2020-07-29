Sucden Financial and FlexTrade Systems launch TY3 matching engine

UK-based clearing and liquidity provider Sucden Financial launched its TY3 (Tokyo) matching engine, in conjunction with FlexTrade Systems.

The TY3 matching engine is aims at Asia-Pacific clients. It provides a significant reduction in cross-region latency and an improved experience with enhancements to liquidity and price discovery during Asia trading hours. The new matching engine in combination with Sucden Financial’s established NY4 and LD4 infrastructure brings low latency access to the company’s customised liquidity across all three regions.