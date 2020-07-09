LeapRate
Menu
Menu

Sucden Financial appoints Alan Burr for LME metals and options trading in Hong Kong

Executives July 9, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


UK-based clearing and liquidity provider Sucden Financial appointed Alan Burr for LME metals and options trading at its subsidiary in Hong Kong.

The new appointment will help advance the Hong Kong unit’s market making to add liquidity in the region. Burr will focus mainly on LME metal products, including options and average price contracts, working directly with the category one LME member’s London trading team. Burr will also look to add precious metals and iron ore in the future.

Previously, Burr served as a director and head of metals trading at Société Générale in Hong Kong and Singapore. His responsibilities included trading and providing market making of metals products, covering base and precious metals and iron ore.

Sucden Financial

His career begun at Natixis Commodity Markets Limited in 1995 and in 1999 became a floor dealer before moving to Natixis Asia Limited as director and head of Metals Asia in Hong Kong. He moved to Newedge Financial Hong Kong Limited in 2012 where he was director and head of metals, establishing a new team across sales, trading and E-business.

Marc Bailey Chief Executive Officer commented:

Marc Bailey, Sucden Financial
Marc Bailey

I am delighted to welcome Alan, who brings a wealth of on-the-ground experience dealing with clients in the Asia region. His appointment will boost our already established presence in the area, as we continue to grow our international business during these unprecedented times.

Read More:

arrow
X
Nidal Abdel Hadi becomes CEO of CFI DubaiExecutivesCFI Financial Group Founders Hisham Mansour & Eduardo Fakhoury commented: We are truly happy to see Mr. Hadi take on this new challenge. The GCC i…

Sucden Financial appoints Alan Burr for LME metals and options trading in Hong Kong

0

Send this to a friend