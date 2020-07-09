Sucden Financial appoints Alan Burr for LME metals and options trading in Hong Kong

UK-based clearing and liquidity provider Sucden Financial appointed Alan Burr for LME metals and options trading at its subsidiary in Hong Kong.

The new appointment will help advance the Hong Kong unit’s market making to add liquidity in the region. Burr will focus mainly on LME metal products, including options and average price contracts, working directly with the category one LME member’s London trading team. Burr will also look to add precious metals and iron ore in the future.

Previously, Burr served as a director and head of metals trading at Société Générale in Hong Kong and Singapore. His responsibilities included trading and providing market making of metals products, covering base and precious metals and iron ore.