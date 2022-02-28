Saxo Markets Australia launches SaxoInvestor platform

SaxoInvestor is designed specifically to provide busy retail investors with the convenience they require. We’re looking to support everyone from new entrants to the market right through to seasoned investors. Anyone who wants access to high quality investment education, research content and low cost brokerage on global markets will find SaxoInvestor a compelling platform.
Smith concluded
We at Saxo are determined to provide investors with the opportunities to fulfil their financial aspirations, whatever they are, as well as using our investment themes to make an impact with their investing. This could mean investing in women-led businesses, which is one of our current investment baskets, or clean energy. This has the added benefit of helping investors diversify their portfolios – a must in today’s volatile markets.
SaxoInvestor is available across mobile and desktop.
