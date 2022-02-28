Saxo Markets Australia launches SaxoInvestor platform

Saxo Markets Australia has announced its new platform SaxoInvestor offering broad access to markets and professional insights for investors.

The platform offers access to research content and investment themes, as well as more than 35,000 Stocks, ETFs and Bonds that are listed locally on ASX and on overseas exchanges.

SaxoInvestor is built on the same technology technology as the Saxo Group’s other platforms, SaxoTraderGO and SaxoTraderPRO. However, new platform has a simpler interface.