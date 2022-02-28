Saxo Markets Australia launches SaxoInvestor platform

Steffy Bogdanova
February 28, 2022 10:28 am

Saxo Markets Australia has announced its new platform SaxoInvestor offering broad access to markets and professional insights for investors.

The platform offers access to research content and investment themes, as well as more than 35,000 Stocks, ETFs and Bonds that are listed locally on ASX and on overseas exchanges.

SaxoInvestor is built on the same technology technology as the Saxo Group’s other platforms, SaxoTraderGO and SaxoTraderPRO. However, new platform has a simpler interface.

Saxo Markets Australia reduces prices on US and ASX equities

Adam Smith, CEO of Saxo Markets Australia, said:

Adam Smith, Saxo Bank

Adam Smith
Source: LinkedIn

SaxoInvestor is designed specifically to provide busy retail investors with the convenience they require. We’re looking to support everyone from new entrants to the market right through to seasoned investors. Anyone who wants access to high quality investment education, research content and low cost brokerage on global markets will find SaxoInvestor a compelling platform.

Smith concluded

We at Saxo are determined to provide investors with the opportunities to fulfil their financial aspirations, whatever they are, as well as using our investment themes to make an impact with their investing. This could mean investing in women-led businesses, which is one of our current investment baskets, or clean energy. This has the added benefit of helping investors diversify their portfolios – a must in today’s volatile markets.

SaxoInvestor is available across mobile and desktop.

