Saxo client numbers rise 19% in 2021, profits increase less than 1%

Saxo Bank Group has released its annual financial records for 2021. The online trading and investment specialist registered a small increase in profits to DKK 755 million, compared to the previous year when it recorded DKK 750 million.
The total revenue for the last twelve months stood at DKK 4.53 billion, 4.7% up from 2020.
EBITDA for the year was DKK 1.62 billion, with almost no change. The total equity came in at DKK 7.2 billion, falling from DKK 7.4 billion.
Growth
The numbers of clients, however, reached a record high of 820,000, jumping 18.8% compared to last year’s 690,000.
Kim Fournais, CEO and founder of Saxo Bank, commented:
The financial result for 2021 was satisfactory as we earned DKK 755 million in net profit from a revenue of DKK 4.5 billion. We welcomed a record high number of 263,000 new clients, which brings the total to 820,000 clients who have entrusted us with DKK 640 billion of their assets.