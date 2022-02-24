Saxo client numbers rise 19% in 2021, profits increase less than 1%

Saxo Bank Group has released its annual financial records for 2021. The online trading and investment specialist registered a small increase in profits to DKK 755 million, compared to the previous year when it recorded DKK 750 million.

The total revenue for the last twelve months stood at DKK 4.53 billion, 4.7% up from 2020.

EBITDA for the year was DKK 1.62 billion, with almost no change. The total equity came in at DKK 7.2 billion, falling from DKK 7.4 billion.

Growth

The numbers of clients, however, reached a record high of 820,000, jumping 18.8% compared to last year’s 690,000.

Kim Fournais, CEO and founder of Saxo Bank, commented: