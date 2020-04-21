Mitrade introduces hand-picked analysis and educational tools for traders

Melbourne-based forex and OTC derivatives online trading broker, Mitrade Global Pty Ltd, just completed a major upgrade on its trading platform and website, introducing a host of new analytical and educational functions.

The Mitrade app version 2.3 includes new home page with regularly updated trading strategies, market news and trends, and an economic calendar. The user interface has also been improved with better navigation and smoother transitions. The registration page has also been redesigned to suit better the needs of users, allowing for log in via social media profiles. Guided assistance is also implemented in the identity verification process to minimise the chance of reapplication, saving users some hassle.