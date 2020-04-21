Mitrade introduces hand-picked analysis and educational tools for traders

Melbourne-based forex and OTC derivatives online trading broker, Mitrade Global Pty Ltd, just completed a major upgrade on its trading platform and website, introducing a host of new analytical and educational functions.
The Mitrade app version 2.3 includes new home page with regularly updated trading strategies, market news and trends, and an economic calendar. The user interface has also been improved with better navigation and smoother transitions. The registration page has also been redesigned to suit better the needs of users, allowing for log in via social media profiles. Guided assistance is also implemented in the identity verification process to minimise the chance of reapplication, saving users some hassle.
Mitrade made some extensive changes on their website such as adding trading insights on forex, commodities and indices; clear illustrations of sentiment indexes; forecast on popular markets in a week, month or quarter; as well as trading analysis to help users build a stronger foundation. The broker also integrated market analysis in weekly newsletter.
Laura Lin, CEO of Mitrade Global commented:
The new features on the Mitrade app and website are designed to help our users maximise their trading potential. These are tools to enrich their trading knowledge and give them a better CFD trading experience. Winning the ‘Best Mobile Trading Platform’ last year gave us even more motivation to improve on our work by make trading more exciting and its process simpler for both new and seasoned traders.
Mitrade’s proprietary platform offers close to 100 financial instruments including major and minor forex pairs, commodities, major indices and cryptocurrencies. Users are frequently engaged with rewards and promotions. The platform is available as a mobile app, as well as a website, and covers multiple languages from English, Simplified & Traditional Chinese, Korean to Thai and Vietnamese.