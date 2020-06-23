MetaTrader 5 brings on Cloudflare against DDoS attacks

MetaTrader 5 has collaborated with Cloudflare, an American web-infrastructure and website-security company, to enable DDoS protection and enhance network performance.
With the Cloudflare Spectrum for brokers, disruptions caused by bad traffic are avoided, while good traffic is allowed through. Cloudflare’s global network covers over 200 cities and offers network capacity of over 35 Tbps.
Protection against DDoS attacks is essential for Cloudflare’s customers, however, speed also remains important. MetaTrader 5 platform leverages Cloudflare network to route traffic more efficiently, and in this way, it is able to decrease latency and improve the stability of network connections. Platform users can take advantage of higher speeds in incoming exchange data rates compared to a direct connection.
Achiel van der Mandele, Product Manager at Cloudflare said:
Having safe access to realtime exchange data is key for MetaQuotes’ customers. We’re very pleased to be able to support the MetaTrader platform with Cloudflare Spectrum. With Spectrum, customers can protect their etaTrader endpoints from DDoS attacks and increase network performance.