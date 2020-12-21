Menu

M4Markets adds MetaTrader 5 multi-asset trading platform

Platforms December 21, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


The global Forex provider M4Markets announced the addition of the MetaTrader 5 platform to its range.

As part of M4Marke’ts dedication to traders, the company has decided to switch to the new-generation platform, offering extensive capabilities, access to a wider list of assets and advanced features which surpass the functionalities of its predecessor, the MetaTrader 4 platform.

M4Markets adds MetaTrader 5 multi-asset trading platform
Share via

Executive Director of M4Markets Deepak Jassal commented:

Deepak Jassal, M4Markets
Deepak Jassal

We are very keen on investing in cutting-edge technology as it enhances our clients’ trading experience. MetaTrader 5 features advanced capabilities and is celebrated as one of the best trading platforms for both beginners and advanced traders, so naturally, we wanted to incorporate it into our offering. We are confident that the platform will add significant value to our clients’ trading journey and we expect that this will promote seamless integration of new services to our offering soon.

All traders on M4Markets will get access to analytical tools, Expert Advisors, hedging options, one-click trading and other opportunities. The MetaTrader 5 will pair with M4Markets’ low latency, negative balance protection and segregated accounts for client fund, giving traders an advantage in global markets.

Read More:

Related News

arrow
X
State Street adds four FX algorithmic strategies on the BidFX platform…PlatformsMary Leung, Global Head of Client Algos at State Street said: Heightened market volatility caused an unprecedented increase in FX algo volumes back in…

M4Markets adds MetaTrader 5 multi-asset trading platform

0
X
Metaquotes introduces certification service for MT5 specialists…PlatformsNewly certified Exinity employees have shared their experience with the preparation stage, the challenges and the benefits. Alexander Anokhin, Head of…
Send this to a friend