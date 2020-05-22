IG Group’s online trading platform suffers major outage

Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Approximately an hour later, IG reported on Twitter that the problem was fixed and apologized to its clients.
IG stated:
We’re extremely sorry for the issues experienced earlier. Our services have resumed to normal but please contact us if you’re still experiencing issues, or have a question about your account.
All issues are now resolved and Clients should be able to login and access the platform. If you still encounter issues please refresh the and try to login again. Contact us if you’re still experiencing issues with accessing your account. Apologies for the inconvenience.
IG has not issued a statement with the root cause of the problem but it has assured its clients the outage was handled. However, users are still signaling of issues with the platform and reporting losses.